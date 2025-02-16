The Cursed Child's Sorting Predicament: A Glaring Plot Hole in Harry Potter's Legacy

The stage play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' takes a surprising turn with Albus Potter's Sorting into Slytherin, a decision that contradicts the established logic of the Sorting process from the original Harry Potter series. This inconsistency creates a plot hole and undermines the narrative's credibility.

While fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, other aspects of the wizarding world, such as the stage play ' Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ,' receive less attention. This recent addition to the franchise focuses on the next generation at Hogwarts, introducing us to Harry Potter 's son, Albus, and his journey through the magical school. However, one crucial detail in 'The Cursed Child ' contradicts the established lore of the original Harry Potter series: the Sorting process.

In the original story, the Sorting Hat, a sentient hat that determines a student's Hogwarts House, considers a student's personality, values, and even their own desires when making the placement. Harry Potter himself demonstrates this in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,' where he expresses his reluctance to be sorted into Slytherin, ultimately influencing the Sorting Hat's decision. The Sorting Hat acknowledges Harry's potential for Slytherin but places him in Gryffindor based on his wish. This theme continues in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' where Harry grapples with his connection to Slytherin and the possibility of being sorted there. Dumbledore clarifies that while Harry possesses traits associated with Slytherin, his request to be placed in Gryffindor ultimately sealed his fate. 'The Cursed Child,' however, deviates from this established canon by portraying Albus Potter, Harry's son, as being sorted into Slytherin despite his expressed fear of the House. This discrepancy creates a plot hole, as Albus's anxieties about being sorted into Slytherin are explicitly mentioned before he even attends Hogwarts. His fear contradicts the established logic of the Sorting process, where the student's desires play a significant role in the final outcome. While 'The Cursed Child' attempts to challenge the negative perception of Slytherin and explore its complexities through Albus's journey, the inconsistent Sorting process undermines the narrative's credibility and creates a sense of disconnect from the established lore





