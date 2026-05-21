Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature

A man was arrested in Grapevine, Texas, after a Tesla Cybertruck became submerged in a lake following an improper use of the vehicle's off-road "Wade Mode" feature. The driver activated the feature before entering the water, but the vehicle was not designed for prolonged submersion or deep-water operation. All passengers inside were safely rescued, but the driver faces multiple charges.

A man was arrested in Grapevine, Texas, after a Tesla Cybertruck became submerged in a lake following what authorities describe as an im proper use of the vehicle’s off-road “ Wade Mode ” feature. Police responded around 8 p.





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A man was arrested in Grapevine, Texas, after a Tesla Cybertruck became submerged in a lake following what authorities describe as an improper use of the vehicle’s off-road “Wade Mode” feature.Police responded around 8 p.m. to reports of a vehicle partially submerged at Katie’s Woods Park boat ramp. When officers arrived, they found a Cybertruck underwater after it had been driven into the lake. Authorities say the driver activated “Wade Mode” before entering the water. The feature, designed for limited shallow-water crossings, raises the suspension and seals parts of the vehicle system to help prevent water intrusion. However, Tesla vehicles such as the Tesla Cybertruck are not designed for prolonged submersion or deep-water operation.Shortly after entering the lake, the vehicle reportedly began taking on water and lost functionality. All passengers inside were safely rescued. The driver was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle in a restricted area of a park/lake, lack of valid boat registration, and violations related to water safety requirements. Authorities emphasized that “Wade Mode” is intended only for shallow water driving at low speeds and is not equivalent to amphibious or submarine capability. Tesla states the feature is designed for brief crossings of shallow water (up to roughly 30–80 cm depending on conditions), not full lake entry or deep-water use.The incident remains under investigation.

Wade Mode Submerged in a lake Arrested Multiple charges Off-road feature Proper use Deep-water operation

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