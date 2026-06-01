Solo Leveling Season 2 Recap and Upcoming A-1 Pictures Projects Highlighted at July Convention

A review of Solo Leveling's second season, its unresolved cliffhanger, and new announcements from A-1 Pictures including a panel at the July convention and a game set in the Monarchs' War arc.

The highly anticipated second season of the Solo Leveling anime premiered last winter as part of the 2025 lineup, adapting the series' most beloved arc.

In that season Jinwoo succeeds in awakening his mother from an endless slumber and quickly accelerates into the Jeju Island arc, where he confronts his most powerful adversary to date. The storyline builds momentum as Jinwoo battles the Monarch of Shadows and other formidable foes, setting the stage for deeper revelations about his extraordinary abilities.

While fans have been eager for news of a third season, the studio A-1 Pictures has remained silent on an official renewal, leaving the future of the anime uncertain despite its massive popularity. In July this year A-1 Pictures will take part in a major convention running from July 2nd to July 5th, with a dedicated panel scheduled for the second day. The event promises fresh updates on upcoming projects, including new original series from the studio.

Notable figures such as producer Shota Fujii and director Kanta Kamei, known for works like Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend and Bunny Drop, will appear to discuss upcoming releases. Fujii, who has contributed to 86 and NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, will also share insights into the direction the studio plans to take with its flagship titles.

During the Anime Expo held the previous July, A-1 Pictures announced a new game that will explore an entirely fresh storyline set in the Monarchs' War arc, one of the most acclaimed segments of the Solo Leveling narrative. The game will stay faithful to Chugong's original plot while expanding the universe with original scenes that delve into Jinwoo's time‑travel mission to prevent the emergence of the gates that have plagued humanity for centuries.

Over a span of 27 years, Jinwoo and his shadow army wage war against the Monarchs, ultimately succeeding in erasing the gates from the timeline and saving countless lives, even though his sacrifice remains largely unacknowledged. The announcement has generated excitement among fans hoping that the renewed interest will eventually lead to an official continuation of the anime series, which is expected to further unravel the mysteries of the world's hidden history and Jinwoo's connection to the enigmatic Monarch of Shadows





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Solo Leveling A-1 Pictures Anime Convention Monarchs War Arc Season 3

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