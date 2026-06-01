Powell Defends Fed Independence in Profile in Courage Award Speech

Former Fed Chair Jerome Powell used his Profile in Courage Award acceptance to warn against political interference in the central bank and other institutions.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a forceful defense of the central bank's independence on Sunday while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Speaking at the Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Powell argued that the Fed's independence is a priceless asset that must be protected from political pressure, marking one of his most direct statements on the issue since leaving office. Powell, who stepped down as chair in May after his term expired, has remained on the Fed's Board of Governors, a move that prevents the Trump administration from appointing a new member.

This decision has been challenged in court by Governor Lisa Cook, who filed a lawsuit claiming Powell's continued service is unlawful. The legal battle highlights the ongoing tensions between the Fed and the executive branch. In his speech, Powell did not mention President Trump by name but repeatedly stressed the importance of insulating monetary policy from political interference.

He warned that allowing a single administration to remove officials over policy differences would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the credibility the Fed has built over decades.

'Congress wisely chose to insulate monetary policy decisions from political pressure. All other advanced economy nations have done the same,' Powell said. The award recognized Powell for standing up to repeated attacks from the highest levels of government, including Trump's frequent calls for lower interest rates. Beyond the Fed, Powell defended other institutions such as universities, courts, and Congress, calling them the foundation of democracy.

He acknowledged that the Fed had made mistakes, particularly in responding to inflation during the pandemic, but emphasized that perfection is not required, only a commitment to integrity and independence. The ceremony also honored four other recipients, including students and a religious leader, for their acts of courage. Powell's remarks come at a time when confidence in independent institutions is under strain, and his speech served as a reminder of the importance of protecting them for future generations





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