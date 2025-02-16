Rubio's Middle East Trip Amidst Trump's Controversial Gaza Relocation Proposal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins his first Middle East tour amidst international controversy surrounding President Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel late on Saturday, marking his first trip to the Middle East. This visit comes amidst significant controversy surrounding a proposal by President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from Gaza . Trump first suggested in January that Egypt and Jordan could absorb Palestinians from Gaza , a notion that was strongly rejected by both countries. Trump 's Gaza relocation plan gained further traction in February, when he proposed resettling Gaza 's 2.

2 million Palestinians and handing over the control and ownership of the demolished coastal enclave to the U.S. His vision included redeveloping Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Further escalating the debate, Trump stated on February 10 that Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his plan, contradicting earlier statements from his own officials who had hinted at a temporary relocation. This announcement fueled long-standing Palestinian anxieties regarding permanent displacement from their homes and drew criticism from some quarters labeling it as ethnic cleansing.The U.S. president's proposal resonated with the ongoing Palestinian fear of being driven from their ancestral land. This fear is further compounded by the devastating impact of the Israeli military assault on Gaza. The Gaza health ministry reports over 47,000 Palestinian deaths in the last 16 months, a result of the Israeli military campaign, now paused by a fragile ceasefire. The assault has triggered accusations of genocide and war crimes by Palestinians, claims vehemently denied by Israel. The conflict, fueled by the recent Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the taking of 250 hostages, has plunged the region into further turmoil. Amidst this volatile backdrop, Rubio's visit will focus on discussing the situation in Gaza and the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel. He is expected to pursue Trump's strategy of attempting to disrupt the existing status quo in the region, according to a State Department official





