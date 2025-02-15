Sunshine in Babyhood Linked to Less Disease Activity in Children with MS

A new study reveals that children with multiple sclerosis who had more sun exposure as babies experienced less disease activity as they grew older. The research suggests that vitamin D, produced by the body in response to sunlight, might play a protective role against MS.

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) have an increased risk of severe coronavirus infection, but there has been concern regarding potential relapse after vaccination. A new study finds that people with MS who had more sun exposure as babies had less disease activity as children. The study, published in Neurology, looked at 155 children with MS and found that those who had more sun exposure as babies had lower levels of disability and less frequent relapses.

MS is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, causing a wide range of symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, and vision problems. The exact cause of MS is unknown, but research suggests that genetics and environmental factors play a role.





