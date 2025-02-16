smol-seq: A DNA Sequencing-Based Approach for Quantifying Metabolites

This study introduces smol-seq, a novel method that combines structure-switching aptamers (SSAs) and DNA sequencing to quantify metabolites. Smol-seq offers a high-throughput and specific platform for metabolomics research, enabling the simultaneous detection and quantification of a wide range of metabolites.

This study presents a novel method called smol-seq (small-molecule sequencing) for quantifying metabolites using structure-switching aptamers (SSAs) and DNA sequencing. ssmol-seq exploits the high specificity and ability of SSAs to bind to single target molecules. Upon target binding, each SSA releases a unique DNA barcode, allowing for the identification and quantification of metabolites through DNA sequencing.

The authors demonstrate that smol-seq can detect a wide range of metabolites with high specificity, showcasing its potential in metabolomics research.Metabolites are crucial indicators of health, and imbalances in their levels are implicated in diseases like diabetes. However, quantifying these diverse molecules presents a significant challenge due to the lack of techniques analogous to PCR for their amplification. Traditional metabolomics methods often face limitations in speed, depth, and multiplexing capabilities.smol-seq overcomes these challenges by harnessing the power of DNA sequencing. SSAs, a type of aptamer that undergo a conformational change upon binding their target, are central to this approach. Each SSA is designed to recognize a specific metabolite and releases a distinct DNA barcode upon binding. Sequencing these barcodes allows for the simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple metabolites in a complex mixture. The authors demonstrate the effectiveness of smol-seq by testing a range of SSAs, confirming their ability to detect diverse targets with high specificity and efficiency





