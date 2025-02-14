Overseeing America’s health demands a fact-based approach, not RFK Jr.’s baseless theories | Editorial

The recent appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services raises concerns about his stance on vaccines and infectious disease research. His past statements and actions suggest a potential threat to public health initiatives, particularly in the face of the emerging H5N1 bird flu threat.

Stopping bird flu in its tracks may be RFK Jr.’s first real test. Let’s hope he meets the moment. Now that he has been confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy must recognize that his performance is a matter of life and death on a population scale. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , the new leader of the Department of Health and Human Services, must advocate for sustained investments to fund H5N1 research, write Carolyn C. Cannuscio and Rachel Feuerstein-Simon.

him one of the most influential health leaders in the world. In this role, Kennedy will be responsible for our nation’s pandemic preparation and response. His performance is a matter of life and death on a population scale, and we want him to be successful in his new position. Millions of birds have been culled (killed) since 2022, to control outbreaks of this highly pathogenic virus occurring within flocks. This is a grave economic risk.on Long Island may have to close his business because of the recent culling of all 100,000 of his ducks. H5N1 also poses an infection risk to people who have close contact with animals, including farm and food processing workers, as well as to people exposed to raw milk. Kennedy has historically been a vocal critic of vaccination and has spread misinformation about vaccines. Scientists are concerned that H5N1 may mutate in ways that enable easier transmission from animals to humans, and from person-to-person, thus increasing the risk of a flu pandemic. Because H5N1 is unlike flu strains our human population has encountered before, we have limited immunity. If H5N1 were to circulate among people, mortality could be high. The first documented human case was reported on Jan. 6 in Louisiana, to a person exposed to a combination of “a backyard flock and wild birds.” Congress appropriated $306 million to fund H5N1 research, vaccine development, and response. It is unclear how this research is affected by the new administration’s stalling of and slashing of NIH budgets at universities across the country. Kennedy must advocate for sustained research investments in this arena. Concerningly, Kennedy signaled contrary intentions in the lead-up to his Senate confirmation, when he asserted, “we’re going to give drug development and infectious disease a break … for about eight years.” Kennedy’s aversion to infectious disease research is alarming; there is never a good time to stop investing in infectious disease control. We should strengthen, not weaken, our epidemic surveillance systems, vaccine research, and development of novel therapies, especially considering the H5N1 threat. One of the sturdiest pillars of public health is vaccination, including routine childhood vaccines as well as vaccines to prevent novel infections. For two decades, Kennedy has —One of the sturdiest pillars of public health is vaccination, yet for two decades, Kennedy has made inaccurate statements regarding vaccines. He has called the MMR vaccine “the deadliest vaccine ever made,” with zero sound evidence to support his claim. Through 2023, it is estimated that COVID vaccines saved three million American lives — an incredible achievement of science and public health. When questioned by the Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy said “if you show me the data, I will be the first person to assure the American people that they need to take those vaccines,” but historically, he has not been an evenhanded, neutral skeptic. He has denied or disregarded volumes of science that would undermine his claims. In the event of an H5N1 flu pandemic, our best defense would be a new vaccine targeting this flu strain. As Secretary of HHS, Kennedy would have to support its development, testing, and approval, lead its distribution and implementation, and build public confidence by unequivocally communicating that vaccines save lives. This is a tall order for a person who has built a reputation, career, and wealth through sustained anti-vaccine legal work. Overseeing America’s health demands a fact-based approach, not RFK Jr.’s baseless theories | Editorial During a pandemic and every day, Americans need access to clear, timely public health communication, so they can make sound decisions for their families, schools, workplaces, and communities. That pillar of public health was weakened two days into the new administration, when the president silenced federal health agencies. He ordered the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health — which Kennedy now oversees — to stop communicating with the American public. This was a highly atypical and concerning move. As a result, timely updates about H5N1 and other public health issues were not shared by the government. For example, a CDC report was posted online last week that documented transmission of H5N1 between domestic cats and their owners. That report rapidly disappeared from the internet without satisfactory explanation, and has not been re-posted





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BIRD FLU H5N1 PUBLIC HEALTH ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. VACCINES INFECTIOUS DISEASES PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RFK Jr. on Trump Declassifying JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Assassination Files: Thanks ‘For Trusting American Citizens’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Crypto Daybook Americas: Crypto Daybook Americas: Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds as DeepSeek Concerns Wane, AI Tokens RegroupThe day ahead in crypto: Jan. 28, 2025

Read more »

Jewel apologizes for disappointing fans by performing at RFK Jr.'s inauguration event: ‘I’m so sorry'Jewel apologizes for disappointing fans by performing at RFK Jr.’s inauguration event

Read more »

RFK Jr. reports up to $1.2M in credit card debt, $30M net worthRFK Jr., raked in at least $12 million in total income in the past two years.

Read more »

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg reacts to Trump's order to release assassination filesTrump signs executive order for the declassification of JFK, RFK, & MLK assassinations

Read more »

Jewel Performed at RFK Jr.’s MAHA Ball for Inauguration DayThe singer Jewel performed at RFK Jr.’s Inauguration Day MAHA ball, making her one of many celebrities who have come out aligning themselves with Trump or RFK Jr.

Read more »