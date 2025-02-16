Canadian Fans Continue to Boo U.S. Anthem at Hockey Tournament

Fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem during a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Canada, marking the second instance of such backlash at the tournament. The incident is seen as a reflection of ongoing political tensions between the two countries, fueled by former President Trump's controversial statements and actions.

Fans in Montreal erupted in a chorus of boos during the rendition of the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and host Canada on Saturday night. This marked the second instance in two games where the 'Star-Spangled Banner' was met with negative responses from the crowd at the NHL-operated international tournament.

Before the game, public address announcer Michel Lacroix appealed to the fans, urging them in both French and English to 'respect the anthems and the players that represent each country' in the spirit of the unifying game. The volume and duration of the booing surpassed that observed on Thursday night during the U.S. game against Finland, lasting for the entirety of the anthem. U.S. starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who had faced a similar reaction against Finland, remained unfazed. 'I paid no attention to it,' he stated after the 6-1 victory. 'You have free speech. You can do whatever you want. If you're going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn't really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don't use it at all.' U.S. coach Mike Sullivan echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing that the team's focus remained on the game. 'That's really not something that we can control,' he remarked. 'We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.'The booing incident has been attributed to ongoing political tensions between the U.S. and Canada, stemming from former President Donald Trump's rhetoric and actions. Since Trump began making controversial statements about Canada, including referring to it as 'the 51st state' and threatening tariffs, Canadian fans have increasingly booed the U.S. anthem at various sporting events, including NHL and NBA games. Veteran Canadian defenseman Drew Doughty, while acknowledging the Canadians' frustration, urged for respect towards national anthems. 'Obviously I know what's going on, and I understand the Canadians' frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that,' Doughty stated during a practice session in Brossard, Quebec. 'I don't think anyone should be booing.' The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament continues with the tension between the two nations serving as a backdrop.





