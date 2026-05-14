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THE PRESIDENT participates in a greeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Whitehall police spent Wednesday afternoon and evening conducting a ' Blitz Day ' to serve outstanding warrants and increase police presence across the city.

During the operation, officers served a variety of warrants, including domestic violence, theft, felony charges, weapon offenses, and rape. Police also monitored traffic concerns. An ABC6 news crew rode along with Lt. Matthew Parr as officers moved from call to call throughout the day.

In one arrest captured on body-camera video, officers attempted to take a woman into custody on four active felony warrants. The department holds these 'blitz days' about once every couple of months to saturate the city with officers and strengthen public safety. The change is part of an effort by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) to keep SNAP dollars secure.

A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after a large disturbance involving dozens of young people in Reynoldsburg. The Fifth by Northwest Pizza Crawl is Thursday, and they say bringing $1 bills is a good idea. A 17-year-old boy was accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed a married couple from Illinois, according to authorities. The Dayton Police Department spent some time Monday in pursuit of a pig in the road, DPD body camera footage shows





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President Chinese President Great Hall Of The People Whitehall Police Blitz Day Domestic Violence Theft Felony Charges Weapon Offenses Rape Traffic Concerns Domestic Violence Theft Felony Charges Weapon Offenses Rape Public Safety SNAP Dollars Disturbance Reynoldsburg Pizza Crawl High-Speed Crash Pursuit Of A Pig

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