Los Angeles Fire Department Truck Involved in Serious Accident

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) truck was involved in a serious accident while responding to an emergency call in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, California. The truck struck several parked cars before rolling and ultimately crashing into a nearby building housing an H&R Block office. Two firefighters were inside the engine at the time of the crash and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) truck was involved in a serious accident while responding to an emergency call in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, California. According to officials, the fire engine was en route to assist with a reported structure fire when the driver lost control of the vehicle.





HeadsTopics / 🏆 . in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The truck struck several parked cars before rolling and ultimately crashing into a nearby building housing an H&R Block office.An LAFD captain confirmed that two firefighters were inside the engine at the time of the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No civilians were injured in the incident. “Their engine rolled over into a building,” the captain stated, emphasizing the severity of the crash but noting that the outcome could have been worse given the circumstances.Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the loss of control, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

truck accident emergency call Sunland area H&R Block office loss of control investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines