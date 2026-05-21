Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan

A landlord in Westland, Michigan, was caught on security footage having s-xual relations with a woman on his couch while he was supposed to be removing dead birds from the attic. The tenant, Javon Craword, has turned over the security footage to the police.

A bizarre incident in Westland , Michigan , has gone viral after a landlord was allegedly caught naked inside a tenant’s home while the tenants were away visiting a sick family member at the hospital. According to tenant Javon Crawford, he and his wife began receiving alerts from their indoor security cameras during their hospital visit.





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When they checked the live footage, they were shocked to see their landlord — who had reportedly been given access to remove dead birds from the attic — engaging in sexual activity with a woman on their living room couch.Crawford said the footage also showed the landlord walking around the house unclothed afterward and possibly making himself a sandwich in the kitchen. The couple later turned the security footage over to local police. Prosecutors reportedly stated that the landlord could potentially face trespassing-related charges or civil action for violating the terms of the lease agreement. As of now, no official criminal charges have been announced publicly. Local media outlets reported that the landlord declined to comment on the allegations. The incident has sparked online debate about tenant privacy, landlord access rights, and the increasing role of home security systems in exposing inappropriate behavior.

couch s-xual relations Westland Michigan security footage police prosecutors trespassing lease agreement

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