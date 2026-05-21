Vehicle Fire at MTA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan Prompts Evacuations

A vehicle fire outside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) headquarters in Lower Manhattan escalated into a large blaze on Thursday, sending a fireball and heavy smoke into the air and prompting nearby pedestrians to flee the area. The incident remains under investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

A vehicle fire outside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) headquarters in Lower Manhattan escalated into a large blaze on Thursday, sending a fireball and heavy smoke into the air and prompting nearby pedestrians to flee the area.





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The incident reportedly took place near the Financial District, close to the well-known Charging Bull statue. According to eyewitness accounts, the fire began as a small vehicle fire before rapidly intensifying, engulfing the car and producing a sudden burst of flames that spread across part of the street.People in the vicinity were seen running for safety as the situation escalated. Footage shared on social media shows thick smoke rising above the area as emergency responders arrived. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) brought the fire under control after approximately 90 minutes. Officials have stated that, at this stage, there is no immediate indication of foul play, though the incident remains under investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.No injuries have been officially confirmed so far.

MTA headquarters Lower Manhattan Financial District Charging Bull statue fireball heavy smoke evacuations emergency responders social media investigation no injuries confirmed

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