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In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as the threat of war remains. Over 17,000 people are under evacuation orders as the Southern California wildfire threatens homes.

The US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement. Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Mavericks, 2 weeks after the hiring of team president Masai Ujiri.

'Minotaur' about murder and corruption in Putin's Russia jolts the Cannes Film Festival. Trump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policies. A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, all captured on camera. One million bees make bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran. The worst climate future is less likely, but the best one is slipping away, scientists say. US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak.

What to know about the Bundibugyo virus causing an outbreak in Congo. Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plummet by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows. One tech tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone.

Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally. The Government of the United States accepts to withdraw tax claims against Trump as part of an agreement in litigation





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Iran Capital Threat Of War Evacuation Orders Wildfire Occurrences Lawsuits Jason Kidd Minotaur Putin's Russia Stock Trades White House Beethoven Climate Future Prayer Rally Emergency

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