Chelsea Handler Roast

This news article discusses Chelsea Handler's personal roast at a roast event, where comedians roast each other as well as the guest of honor. Handler shares her thoughts on the degrading nature of the roast and calls Gillis out for roasting her again. Handler also takes on the trend of woke fascism enforced by wokeness in comedy.

During these roasts, comedians not only roast the guest of honor but also each other. For her personal roast, Chelsea Handler wrote: ‘I knew enough about Tony and Shane/They’re racists, they’re bigots, they’re sexist/I don’t find those jokes funny.

Lynching Black people is not a joke. It’s worse than rape/’ Gillis gave her this epic line during the roast: ‘This is a big moment for Chelsea,’ said Gillis.

‘I am glad she’s capitalizing. Good for her. We’re all rooting for her. Anyway, come see me July 17 at the football stadium in Philly.





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Chelsea Handler Roasts Comedians Trump Christians Republicans Woke Fascism Gillis

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