AETHER: A Self-Replicating Asteroid Hopper for Solar System Expansion

A team of undergraduate students at the University of Texas at Austin has developed AETHER, a revolutionary concept for asteroid exploration and resource harvesting. Utilizing a spring-loaded landing system, a metal-burning rocket engine, and a machine-learning algorithm, AETHER aims to hop between asteroids in the belt, harvesting resources and expanding humanity's presence in the solar system.

The asteroid belt holds immense potential as a resource-rich region for humanity's expansion throughout the solar system. Its lack of a biosphere makes it an ideal candidate for extensive mining operations. A team of students from the University of Texas at Austin has proposed a groundbreaking plan to exploit these resources through their project, Autonomous Exploration Through Extraterrestrial Regions (AETHER).

AETHER, submitted to NASA's Revolutionary Aerospace System Concepts – Academic Linkage (RASC-AL) competition, aims to advance John von Neumann's concept of a self-replicating space probe. The project tackles the challenges of asteroid exploration by utilizing a spring-loaded landing system and a metal-burning rocket engine, enabling the probe to hop between asteroids. AETHER harvests water and aluminum from the asteroid surface, splits them into their components, and stores them in a fuel tank for its next jump. This process is powered by a Kilowatt Reactor Using Stirling TechnoloY (KRUSTY) nuclear reactor, which has undergone rigorous testing by NASA and the Department of Energy. The probe's spring-loaded legs facilitate a soft landing on weak gravitational asteroids and store energy for launch. It also features wheels to navigate the surface. When ready to depart, the AETHER repositions its legs and utilizes its rocket engine for liftoff. The metal-burning rocket engine, designed to propel the craft between asteroids, is a high-delta-v option for rapid transit. AETHER further mimics a von Neumann probe by employing a machine-learning algorithm to optimize resource harvesting. It analyzes data from sensors, including a synthetic aperture radar and a spectrometer, to determine the best landing sites for refueling. During this process, AETHER communicates with Earth via high-speed optical links, allowing an Earth-based server to update the machine learning parameters and enhance future performance. The mission is initially planned to visit two specific asteroids, Psyche and Themis, before venturing to uncharted territories. Psyche, a metallic asteroid, will be visited by its own dedicated probe, providing valuable data to inform AETHER's initial learning algorithm. Themis, a smaller asteroid, is expected to contain significant water ice, a crucial component for AETHER's rocket engines





