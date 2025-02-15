Trump Might Have a Case on Birthright Citizenship, Law Professors Argue

Two law professors argue that President Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship could be legally sound, surprising many liberal readers.

A Georgetown Law School professor and a University of Minnesota law professor have presented a potentially surprising viewpoint to liberal readers of The New York Times. In a guest opinion essay, Randy E. Barnett and Ilan Wurman argued that President Donald Trump may possess a strong legal case regarding the controversial issue of birthright citizenship.

The professors, writing in The New York Times, stated their belief that the Supreme Court, upon considering this matter, would likely find Trump's position more compelling than his critics acknowledge. Trump's executive order to terminate birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants has encountered significant resistance within the federal court system. U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante in New Hampshire issued a temporary injunction against the order on Monday. Barnett and Wurman delve into the historical and legal underpinnings of birthright citizenship, including the text of the 14th Amendment, which stipulates, 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.' They then focus on the specific case of children born to parents residing in the United States illegally. Posing a crucial question, the professors inquire, 'Has a citizen of another country who violated the laws of this country to gain entry and unlawfully remain here pledged obedience to the laws in exchange for the protection and benefit of those laws?' They argue that while these parents may not be traditional enemies like an invading army, they entered the country not in amity but through defiance of its laws. According to Barnett and Wurman, this act of lawbreaking precludes them from offering allegiance or binding themselves to the nation's legal framework. Furthermore, they contend that individuals who enter the country illegally can be summarily removed without the judicial safeguards afforded to citizens. The professors conclude by acknowledging the complexity surrounding the executive order's exclusion of children born to 'lawful but temporary' residents, emphasizing that this aspect warrants separate consideration. They also distinguish the policy question of whether Congress should grant naturalized citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants from the legal question of whether the 14th Amendment already provides such citizenship





