SNL Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Musical Special

Saturday Night Live is turning 50 and the iconic comedy show is celebrating with a weekend of special programming. The festivities include a rerun of the first-ever episode, a red carpet event, and a three-hour live musical special featuring a lineup of legendary performers.

After a three-week break, the iconic comedy show is returning for a weekend packed with celebratory content marking its 50th anniversary. The festivities culminate in a three-hour live episode on Sunday night. There won't be a new episode of 'Saturday Night Live' on Saturday. Instead, NBC will re-air the show's very first episode from October 11, 1975, featuring comedian and host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

This rerun will be broadcast on both NBC and Peacock during the show's regular time slot on February 15th at 11:30 p.m. EST. 'SNL's 50th-anniversary special will air on Sunday, February 16th at 8 p.m. EST. Prior to the show, 'SNL' alumni Leslie Jones, 'Sunday TODAY' host Willie Geist, and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they prepare for the event. Peacock will also feature several documentaries about the show's history alongside the live programming scheduled for the weekend.Red carpet festivities will be broadcast on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by the creator and host of the viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all 'SNL' social media platforms. Questlove has spoken about watching every single episode of 'Saturday Night Live' to prepare for his 'Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music' documentary, breaking down how the show brought underground artists to the mainstream. Among the other anticipated alumni are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte. Although the complete celebrity guest list hasn't been confirmed, some other familiar faces expected to appear include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson. Produced by 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels and music producer Mark Ronson, the three-hour musical event will celebrate the show's musical legacy. Confirmed performers include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, the B-52s, the Roots, and Wyclef Jean





