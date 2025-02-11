Widespread Canned Tuna Recall Over Botulism Risk

Major retailers across the US are recalling canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to botulism. The recall affects various brands including Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's.

Tri-Union Seafoods, the manufacturer, initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution after discovering a manufacturing defect in the easy-open pull tab can lids of certain products. This defect could compromise the seal, potentially allowing the cans to leak or, more alarmingly, become contaminated with clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that causes botulism, a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Tri-Union Seafoods, the manufacturer, initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution after discovering a manufacturing defect in the easy-open pull tab can lids of certain products. This defect could compromise the seal, potentially allowing the cans to leak or, more alarmingly, become contaminated with clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that causes botulism, a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning.The recalled canned tuna was distributed to retail stores in multiple states. Consumers are advised to check their canned tuna for specific can codes, Best if Used By dates, and UPC numbers, which are listed on the bottom of the cans. A comprehensive list of affected products and their details is available on the FDA's website. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), botulism can cause a range of severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and in the most extreme cases, death. The CDC emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if anyone experiences these symptoms after consuming affected products.While no cases of botulism have been reported in connection with this recall, Tri-Union Seafoods urges consumers who have purchased the recalled tuna to return it to the retailer for a full refund, discard it, or contact the company directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can reach Tri-Union Seafoods through email at [email protected] or by phone at 833-374-0171. The toll-free number is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST





