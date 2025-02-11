Canned Tuna Brands Recalled Due to Botulism Risk

Tri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalls select lots of canned tuna products sold under various brands due to a packaging error that may compromise the seal's integrity and lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum bacteria, posing a risk of botulism.

Some canned tuna brands sold at retailers such as Costco, Kroger, and Walmart are being recalled due to a packaging error that poses a risk of botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning . The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that Tri-Union Seafoods is voluntarily recalling specific batches of canned tuna products sold under various brand names, including Genova , Van Camp’s, H-E-B , and Trader Joe’s.

The affected products were distributed to a wide range of stores, including Costco, Publix, Kroger, and Walmart, across at least 26 states and the District of Columbia. These states encompass Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.Tri-Union Seafoods initiated the recall after their supplier informed them that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on certain products had a manufacturing defect. This defect may compromise the seal’s integrity, leading to leaks or contamination with Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacteria can cause botulism, a potentially life-threatening form of food poisoning. While no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported, anyone experiencing symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, muscle weakness, vision problems, slurred speech, vomiting or nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea should seek immediate medical attention, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Consumers are strongly advised against using any recalled tuna cans, even if they do not appear or smell spoiled. The products can be returned to the retailer for a full refund or discarded appropriately. Consumers can also contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly to obtain a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. For any inquiries, individuals can reach out to Tri-Union Seafoods at [email protected] or 833-374-0171. The toll-free number is operational Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canned Tuna Recall Botulism Food Poisoning Tri-Union Seafoods FDA Genova Van Camp's H-E-B Trader Joe's

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA Alert: Canned Tuna Sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, and More Recalled Over Botulism RiskCanned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Kroger, Costco, and more stores has been recalled over potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause botulism. Here's what to know, including affected stores and brands.

Read more »

Major Canned Tuna Recall Issued Over Botulism RiskTri-Union Seafoods has issued a nationwide recall of canned tuna products sold under several brands, including Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s. The recall is due to a potential manufacturing defect in the 'easy open' pull tab cans, which could compromise the seal and lead to contamination with botulism. Consumers are urged to discard affected products and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of botulism.

Read more »

Major Retailers Recall Canned Tuna Over Botulism ConcernsSeveral major retailers, including Trader Joe's, H-E-B, Costco, and Walmart, have recalled canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism.

Read more »

Tuna cans sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart and other supermarkets recalled over 'potentially fatal' flawThe FDA recently announced a recall impacting canned tuna at popular supermarkets across the U.S., including H-E-B, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Publix and more.

Read more »

California Pizza Recall as FDA Issues Highest Risk WarningThe product was recalled over undeclared allergens, which is the most common reason food gets recalled.

Read more »

Donut recall: 2 million donuts from Dunkin’ and other brands recalled nationwide due to listeria concernsThe FDA announced the latest recall that includes approximately 2 million donuts from Dunkin’ and other brands, as well as other baked goods, including French crullers, éclairs and coffee rolls

Read more »