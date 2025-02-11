Major Retailers Recall Canned Tuna Over Botulism Concerns

Several major retailers, including Trader Joe's, H-E-B, Costco, and Walmart, have recalled canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism.

The FDA stated that the recall was prompted by a manufacturing defect that could compromise the integrity of the product seal. Over time, this defect could lead to leaks or, more seriously, contamination with Clostridium botulinum. This bacteria produces a toxin that can cause botulism, a rare but life-threatening illness characterized by difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death. Consumers are advised not to use the affected products, even if they appear or smell normal. The recall includes canned tuna products sold under the brand names Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's. These products were distributed to various retail stores across the United States. As of Monday, no related illnesses had been reported. Tri-Union Seafoods has assured the public that this recall does not affect other products, as no other packaging was implicated in the potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods emphasizes its commitment to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards. Consumers who have purchased recalled tuna can return it to the retailer for a full refund, discard it safely, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product





