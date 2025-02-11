Major Canned Tuna Brands Recalled Due to Botulism Risk

Multiple canned tuna brands sold at major retailers are being recalled due to a potential manufacturing defect in the can lids that could lead to botulism contamination. Consumers are urged to check their cans for specific identification information and take necessary precautions.

Canned tuna products sold at major retailers like Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and various grocery stores nationwide have been voluntarily recalled due to a potential design flaw that could lead to botulism contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a notice on February 10th, stating that the recall affects specific lots of canned tuna under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names.

Tri-Union Seafoods, the manufacturer, initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning from a supplier about a manufacturing defect in the easy-open pull tab can lids of certain products. This defect could compromise the seal, potentially allowing the cans to leak or, more dangerously, become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for botulism, a serious and potentially fatal form of food poisoning. The recalled canned tuna was distributed to retail stores in multiple states. Consumers are urged to check the can codes, Best if Used By dates, and UPC numbers printed on the bottom of the cans to determine if they have a recalled product. A detailed list of recalled products with specific identification information is available on the FDA's website. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), botulism can cause a range of severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and, in the most extreme cases, death. Prompt medical attention is crucial for anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated tuna. While no cases of illness related to this recall have been reported as of yet, Tri-Union Seafoods advises consumers to seek immediate medical help if they feel unwell after eating any of the affected products.Consumers who have purchased the recalled canned tuna are advised to take immediate action. They can return the product to the retailer for a full refund, dispose of it safely, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Tri-Union Seafoods can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at 833-374-0171, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canned Tuna Recall Botulism Food Safety Tri-Union Seafoods

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canned Tuna Brands Recalled Due to Botulism RiskTri-Union Seafoods voluntarily recalls select lots of canned tuna products sold under various brands due to a packaging error that may compromise the seal's integrity and lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum bacteria, posing a risk of botulism.

Read more »

Major Canned Tuna Recall Issued Over Botulism RiskTri-Union Seafoods has issued a nationwide recall of canned tuna products sold under several brands, including Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s. The recall is due to a potential manufacturing defect in the 'easy open' pull tab cans, which could compromise the seal and lead to contamination with botulism. Consumers are urged to discard affected products and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of botulism.

Read more »

Major Retailers Recall Canned Tuna Over Botulism ConcernsSeveral major retailers, including Trader Joe's, H-E-B, Costco, and Walmart, have recalled canned tuna products due to a potential manufacturing defect that could lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism.

Read more »

FDA Alert: Canned Tuna Sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, and More Recalled Over Botulism RiskCanned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Kroger, Costco, and more stores has been recalled over potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause botulism. Here's what to know, including affected stores and brands.

Read more »

Target Scales Back DEI Initiatives, Following Trend Among Major BrandsTarget joins a growing number of companies, including Walmart, McDonald’s, and Ford, in reducing or phasing out their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This move aligns with President Trump's administration stance on DEI, which views these initiatives as discriminatory and aims to end them across the federal government.

Read more »

Nevis Brands Inks Licensing Deal to Bring Major Cannabis Beverages to IllinoisNevis Brands Inc., a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, has entered into a licensing agreement with Drecisco Farms to produce and distribute Major cannabis beverages in Illinois. Major, a 100mg THC beverage, is expected to be available in Illinois by April 2025. This expansion comes after successful launches in several other states and reflects the growing demand for cannabis-infused beverages.

Read more »