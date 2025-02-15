Toxicology Report Reveals Drugs and Alcohol in System of Teen Driver Killed in Fiery Cybertruck Crash

A toxicology report reveals that the teenage driver who died in a fiery Cybertruck crash in California last year had cocaine and alcohol in his system.

The 18-year-old driver who tragically died along with two of his friends in a fiery Cybertruck crash in California last year tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to a recently released autopsy and toxicology report. The report, obtained from the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, reveals that Soren Dixon, the driver of the Tesla truck, had a BAC of 0.195% — significantly exceeding the legal limit for drivers of 0.08%.

Dixon, a student at the University of Southern California where he played lacrosse, also had cocaine in his system at the time of the fatal accident. The three victims, all friends and former classmates from Piedmont High School, were returning home from a Thanksgiving Eve party around 3 a.m. when the Cybertruck veered off the road, jumped a curb, and collided with a tree before ultimately slamming into a retaining wall, igniting a devastating fire. The Piedmont Police Department is currently investigating the incident. The California Highway Patrol initially seized the Cybertruck, intending to conduct tests for any potential mechanical malfunctions that might have contributed to the crash. Tragically, Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara, and Jack Nelson perished in the fiery wreckage. The sole survivor of the accident was hospitalized and has since been released





