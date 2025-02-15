Fear Grips Undocumented Immigrant Communities in Homestead, Florida

The text discusses the changing patterns of undocumented immigrants in Homestead, Florida, following President Donald Trump's inauguration. It highlights the heightened fear of ICE raids, leading to families avoiding public spaces and seeking legal assistance from advocates like Nora Sandigo to protect their children in case of deportation.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration, a shift in migration patterns has become apparent among undocumented immigrants in the United States. A surge in fear of ICE raids has led many families to avoid venturing out, opting to stay home as much as possible and limiting their interactions with activists and community organizations. This change is evident in Homestead, Florida, where many Latin American immigrants reside and work in the agricultural sector.

Nora Sandigo, a community advocate, has witnessed this firsthand. She has received numerous calls from parents seeking legal assistance for their children, fearing potential separation in case of deportation. Instead of coming to her, families now request her to visit their homes, underscoring their heightened anxiety. Sandigo, a mother herself, has been appointed as a legal guardian for many children, enabling her to act on their behalf in schools, hospitals, and legal proceedings if their parents are deported. This measure aims to prevent children from entering the foster care system and losing their parental rights. Sandigo's visits have become increasingly cautious, as families are fearful of being detected by ICE agents. Businesses and community spaces have also seen a decline in activity, as people prioritize staying indoors to avoid potential encounters with authorities. The atmosphere in Homestead is one of fear and uncertainty, as undocumented immigrants grapple with the new reality under the Trump administration





