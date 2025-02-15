Chinese Zoo Admits to Painting Donkeys as Zebras to Increase Attendance

A Chinese zoo has been accused and subsequently admitted to painting donkeys black and white to deceive visitors into believing they were zebras. The practice, intended to boost park attendance, has sparked outrage online and criticism from animal rights organizations.

A Chinese zoo has been accused of falsely advertising donkeys as zebras in a bid to attract more visitors. The Zibo City amusement park in Shandong province came under fire when internet users noticed the donkeys were painted black and white to resemble zebras in early February. A photograph circulating online showed a zoo worker standing next to a donkey with nearly perfect black and white stripes covering its body.

After a heated debate about the animals online, park representatives admitted to the outlet that the paint job was a marketing strategy. Online users criticized the zoo for its “misleading and unethical” treatment of the animals for the sake of boosting park attendance. “It’s unfair to the animals and the visitors,” a critic said on Chinese social media app Douyin, according to the outlet. The zoo confirmed that dye was used on the donkeys but insisted that it was not toxic. “They did a pretty bad job too,” one person commented on Facebook. This incident is not the first time a zoo has been accused of such practices. In 2009, a zoo in Gaza reportedly painted zebra stripes on donkeys for the same reason, claiming they couldn't acquire real zebras due to an Israeli blockade. Animal rights organizations, such as PETA, condemned the practice, stating that no reputable animal-care facility would subject skittish animals like donkeys to the stress of being restrained and sprayed with chemicals that could cause painful allergic reactions. PETA also pointed out the psychological harm such deceptive practices inflict on animals, who may become confused and stressed by being misrepresented





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ZOOS ANIMAL WELFARE DECEPTION CHINA MARKETING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zoogoers appalled as dogs painted to look like tigers in ridiculous 'gimmick'Chinese zoo causes outrage after painting dogs to look like tigers

Read more »

San Antonio Zoo to celebrate members all month long in FebruaryThe San Antonio Zoo is set to rollout a month-long celebration dedicated to zoo members.

Read more »

CIA admits COVID-19 most likely originated from Chinese lab leakPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Zoo Donor Withholds Funding Until Renovations, Panda Project Sparks ControversyA long-time donor to the San Francisco Zoo is halting contributions until the zoo focuses on renovations. John McNellis criticizes the $25 million panda exhibit plan while the zoo's infrastructure deteriorates. While zoo officials maintain the panda project will bring funding and tourism, McNellis argues that resources should be directed towards essential repairs.

Read more »

Former Florida art museum director involved in Basquiat forged painting probe has diedA former head of the Orlando Museum of Art who left the museum in 2022 after it was raided by the FBI as part of a probe into several forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has died.

Read more »

Infrared Photography Reveals Hidden Woman Behind Early Picasso PaintingInfrared and x-ray imaging technology has revealed a hidden portrait behind one of PIcasso's earliest Blue Period paintings.

Read more »