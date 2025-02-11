Rep. Nancy Mace Levels Explosive Accusations Against Ex-Fiancé and Other Men

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina makes serious allegations against her former fiancé, Charleston-area businessman Patrick Bryant, and other men, accusing them of rape, sexual misconduct, and the non-consensual recording of sex acts. Mace also accuses Attorney General Alan Wilson of failing to investigate these allegations despite her providing evidence.

Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina delivered a nearly hour-long speech on the U.S. House floor on Monday, making serious allegations against her former fiancé and several other men. Mace accused her ex-fiancé, Charleston-area businessman Patrick Bryant , of physically abusing her, recording sex acts without consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.

She claimed to have uncovered evidence of these crimes in November 2023, alleging that Bryant and his associates engaged in the exploitation of women and underage girls. Mace stated that she was speaking out because the state's top prosecutor, Attorney General Alan Wilson, had not taken action despite her providing evidence to investigators. She expressed frustration that Wilson's office had allegedly not pursued any indictments against these individuals despite the clear evidence presented.Mace, who is considering a run for governor of South Carolina in 2026, stated that her motivation for bringing these allegations to light in a public forum was to ensure accountability and justice for the alleged victims. She emphasized that her speech on the House floor was a 'legislative act' protected by the 'speech or debate' clause, which shields lawmakers from lawsuits for their statements. Mace asserted that this was not a story about consensual sexual encounters but about heinous crimes against women. She detailed her experiences and the alleged crimes, mentioning several bills she had worked on in the House related to stopping voyeurism, protecting women's rights, and addressing sexual misconduct. Several Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna, showed their support by sitting behind Mace during her speech. Bryant vehemently denied Mace's allegations, stating that he would fully cooperate with any legal proceedings to clear his name. Attorney General Wilson's office refuted Mace's claims about the prosecutor's conduct, stating that they had not received any reports or requests for assistance regarding these matters. Mace, a graduate of The Citadel and the first Republican woman elected to represent South Carolina in Congress, has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and has previously spoken out about her own experience of sexual assault.





