Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Others of Rape, Sex Trafficking

Representative Nancy Mace made serious allegations against her ex-fiancé and three others, accusing them of rape, sex trafficking, and other sex crimes. She also accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation into her claims.

Rep. Nancy Mace , R-S.C., delivered a powerful and emotional speech on the House floor Monday night, accusing four men, including her ex-fiancé, of heinous sex crimes against her and other women. Mace alleged that her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, raped her and shared nonconsensual videos and photos of her with others. She also accused three other men of similar crimes, claiming they were part of a network that preyed on women and girls in her district.

In her speech, Mace described graphic details of the abuse she suffered, including discovering videos of herself being raped on her ex-fiancé's phone. She detailed her attempts to bring these crimes to the attention of the authorities, particularly South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, whom she accused of delaying an investigation after she provided him with evidence. Mace claimed that Wilson's office had taken 228 days to investigate her claims, suggesting a deliberate attempt to cover up the crimes. She called for accountability, stating that women who come forward with such allegations should not be treated like criminals, but rather protected and supported. Following Mace's accusations, Wilson's office issued a statement denying any wrongdoing, stating that they had not received any official reports or requests for assistance regarding these matters. Wilson's office asserted that they had no prior knowledge of the allegations until Mace's public statements and claimed that Mace and the attorney general have socialized together in recent months, with Mace even having his phone number. They emphasized that citizens who have evidence of crimes should always contact their local law enforcement agencies. The controversy surrounding Mace's accusations has ignited a heated debate about the handling of sexual assault cases and the role of law enforcement in protecting victims.





