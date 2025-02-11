Rep. Nancy Mace Levels Rape, Sex Trafficking Accusations Against Ex-Fiancé, Others

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) accuses four men, including her ex-fiancé, of sexual crimes. She also accuses South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation.

Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, delivered a powerful and emotional speech on the House floor Monday night, accusing four men, including her former fiancé, of heinous sexual crimes against her and other women. Mace's allegations spanned a range of offenses, including rape, sex trafficking, and the nonconsensual sharing of photos and videos.

She also accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of failing to adequately investigate the case after she presented him with evidence, claiming that her reports were met with delays and inaction.Mace's 50-minute speech was punctuated by graphic details, including her discovery of videos on her ex-fiancé's phone that allegedly depicted her being raped while incapacitated. She described the profound emotional impact of this revelation, saying her body was paralyzed and she couldn't move. Mace asserted that Wilson's office had delayed the investigation for an unacceptable seven months, claiming that women who come forward in his system are treated like criminals.The accusations against Wilson and the alleged perpetrators have sparked a firestorm of controversy. Wilson's office vehemently denied Mace's claims, stating that they had not received any official reports or requests for assistance regarding these matters. They asserted that neither Wilson nor his staff had any prior knowledge of the allegations until Mace's public statements. Wilson's office also pointed out that they had attended multiple events together in recent months and that Mace had Wilson's phone number but had never contacted him about these issues. They emphasized their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in the state and condemned Mace's accusations as politically motivated and false.





