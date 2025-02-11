Rep. Nancy Mace Levels Rape, Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Ex-Fiancé and Three Others

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina made shocking accusations on the House floor, alleging that her ex-fiancé and three other men committed rape, sex trafficking, and other sexual crimes against her and other women. She also accused Attorney General Alan Wilson of failing to prosecute the men despite her providing evidence.

Rep. Nancy Mace , R-S.C., delivered a powerful and emotional speech on the House floor Monday night, accusing four men, including her ex-fiancé, of a range of sexual crimes against her and other women. She alleged that they committed rape, sex trafficking , and other forms of sexual exploitation, characterizing them as 'some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable.

' Mace also accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a potential GOP rival for governor in 2026, of failing to prosecute the men despite her providing evidence to his office last year. She stated that she provided graphic videos, photos, and other evidence of the men's actions, including photographs of underage girls.Mace detailed her experience, revealing that she discovered videos on her ex-fiancé's phone showing women being raped, one of whom was her, in a state of incapacitation. She recounted the emotional trauma of recognizing herself in the video, feeling paralyzed and unable to comprehend what she was seeing. She alleged that Wilson's office delayed an investigation into these claims for 228 days, seven months, two weeks, and four days. She criticized Wilson's office, stating that women who come forward are treated like criminals under his leadership. Wilson's office issued a strong rebuttal to Mace's accusations, calling them 'categorically false.' They stated that they had not received any reports or requests for assistance from law enforcement regarding these matters and had no knowledge of the allegations until Mace's public statements. They emphasized that they would always direct citizens with evidence of crimes to their local law enforcement agencies, which would be responsible for investigations. Wilson's office also highlighted that Mace and the attorney general have attended multiple events together in recent months and that Mace has Wilson's cellphone number but never contacted him about these issues





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rape Sex Trafficking Nancy Mace Alan Wilson South Carolina House Of Representatives Allegations Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé and associates of misconduct in speech on House floorRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is raising allegations against a former fiancé and his business associates. In a nearly hour-long speech on the House floor, Mace accused her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her and recording sex acts with her and others without their consent.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her, raping others in House speechRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is raising allegations against a former fiancé and his business associates.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé of Abuse and Sex CrimesRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina delivered a scathing speech on the House floor, accusing her former fiancé and others of rape, sexual misconduct, and recording sex acts without consent. She alleged that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has not pursued charges despite her providing evidence. Mace's statement, protected by the 'speech or debate' clause, is part of a larger consideration of a 2026 gubernatorial run against Wilson, a potential opponent.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Others of Sex CrimesRep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., publicly accused her ex-fiancé and three other men of rape, sex trafficking, and other sexual crimes against her and other women. She also alleged that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a potential GOP rival for governor in 2026, delayed an investigation into the claims. Mace made the accusations during a lengthy speech on the House floor, detailing graphic evidence she said she had presented to Wilson's office.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Ex-Fiancé and Others of Rape, Sex TraffickingRepresentative Nancy Mace made serious allegations against her ex-fiancé and three others, accusing them of rape, sex trafficking, and other sex crimes. She also accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation into her claims.

Read more »

Rep. Nancy Mace: Democrats Are 'Disloyal' to AmericaRep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle' criticized Democrats for their reactions to the Trump administration, calling them 'disloyal' to the American people. Mace argued that Democrats would have reacted with outrage if a male conservative Congressman had acted similarly towards a female security guard during a Democrat administration.

Read more »