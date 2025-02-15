Multiple Vehicle Crash Causes Tunnel Evacuation on I-80 in Wyoming

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming has resulted in a significant traffic disruption and the evacuation of a highway tunnel. The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, led to a major fire and road closure. Governor Mark Gordon has declared the situation a tragedy and pledged full support to affected individuals and families.

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming has caused a major traffic disruption and prompted the evacuation of a highway tunnel. The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near the point where the highway passes through a tunnel.

Video footage captured by the Wyoming Department of Transportation's traffic cameras showed thick black smoke billowing from the exit tunnel, indicating a significant fire or other hazardous material release. Governor Mark Gordon, addressing the situation as a tragedy, stated that there is no current estimate for reopening the affected section of the highway. He emphasized that authorities are diligently inspecting the tunnel for any structural damage before allowing traffic to resume.The governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to those involved in the accident and their families, pledging the full support of the state government. He directed relevant agencies to collaborate with local communities to provide immediate assistance to the injured, offer condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and address any ongoing concerns arising from the incident. Local hospital representatives and the area medical examiner have yet to provide information regarding the number of individuals injured in the crash. The region is currently under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook, with predictions calling for snow. Earlier on Friday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported hazardous road conditions on Interstate 80, including patches of ice and slush throughout various sections of the state





