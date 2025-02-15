Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Wyoming Highway Tunnel

A multi-vehicle pileup inside a highway tunnel in southwest Wyoming resulted in two fatalities and the closure of Interstate 80, prompting a major response from authorities.

Two fatalities were reported following a multi-vehicle collision inside a highway tunnel in southwest Wyoming on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) confirmed the incident, leading to the closure of Interstate 80 in both directions in Green River. Interstate 80, a major cross-country highway, stretches from San Francisco to Teaneck, New Jersey. While other injuries were reported, specific details remained unavailable.

WYDOT stated that the tunnel had been successfully evacuated. The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes shortly after 11:30 a.m. Live footage from WYDOT's traffic cameras captured plumes of black smoke emanating from an exit tunnel. The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office characterized the incident as a 'multivehicle pileup, active fire and explosion threat.' Governor Mark Gordon, expressing his condolences, acknowledged the tragedy and stated that there was no immediate estimate for reopening the roadway. He emphasized the need for highway personnel to thoroughly inspect the tunnel for any structural damage. 'I am praying for all concerned and their families,' he stated in a press release. 'I have directed the appropriate agencies to work with the local communities to offer aid and assistance to the injured, to those who have suffered loss, and in support of efforts to resolve ongoing concerns.' Representatives from the local hospital and the area medical examiner did not immediately respond to requests for information regarding the number of individuals injured. The region was under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook warning of potential snow. WYDOT reported that Interstate 80 experienced slick and slushy conditions in certain areas of the state on Friday. Green River, a city with a population exceeding 11,000, is situated in the southwest corner of Wyoming





