Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Wyoming Tunnel Claims at Least Two Lives

A tragic multi-vehicle crash inside the Green River Tunnel on I-80 in Wyoming has resulted in at least two fatalities. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and I-80 remains closed in both directions.

A devastating multi-vehicle collision within the Green River Tunnel along Interstate 80 in Wyoming has tragically claimed the lives of at least two individuals, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 90.2 on the westbound lanes of I-80 . The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) confirmed the fatalities in a news release, urging motorists to steer clear of the area as I-80 remains closed in both directions.

First responders are utilizing the eastbound lanes for staging purposes. WYDOT reports that the scene has been secured, and all personnel have been evacuated from the tunnel. Graphic images shared by local officials depict a plume of black smoke emanating from the tunnel's entrance.WYDOT Director Darin Westby expressed profound grief in a Friday news release, stating, 'My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash.' Westby continued, 'My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved.' He assured that both WYDOT and WHP are actively on scene to support local emergency responders and provide additional assistance with traffic control. WHP Lt. Col. Karl Germain echoed these sentiments in his own release, expressing sincere gratitude to the first responders in Sweetwater County for their unwavering support and dedication in addressing this tragic incident. Lt. Col. Germain also reminded motorists to adhere to posted speed limits while traversing the detour, anticipating potential delays





