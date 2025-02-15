Multi-Vehicle Crash Evacuates Wyoming Highway Tunnel

A multi-vehicle collision in a Wyoming highway tunnel has resulted in the evacuation of the tunnel and closure of the roadway. Governor Gordon has called the crash a tragedy and directed agencies to provide aid to those affected.

A multi-vehicle crash in a southwest Wyoming highway tunnel has caused significant disruption and concern. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) reported the incident shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, stating that the tunnel had been evacuated. Video footage captured by WYDOT traffic cameras revealed a plume of black smoke emanating from an exit tunnel, indicating the severity of the collision. Governor Mark Gordon addressed the crash, characterizing it as a tragedy.

He emphasized that there was no immediate estimate for the reopening of the affected highway as personnel diligently inspected the tunnel for potential damage. In a statement, Governor Gordon expressed his heartfelt prayers for all those involved and their families, assuring the public that he had directed relevant agencies to collaborate with local communities in providing aid and assistance to the injured, bereaved families, and those grappling with the aftermath of the incident.Local hospital representatives and the area medical examiner did not immediately provide information on the number of casualties or the extent of injuries. The region was under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook, predicting snowfall. On Friday, WYDOT reported hazardous road conditions on Interstate 80 in various parts of the state, characterized by slick and slushy surfaces.





