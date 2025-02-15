Elden Ring Playtest Disables Multiplayer Password Matchmaking

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have disabled multiplayer password matchmaking for the upcoming Elden Ring playtest, prompting players to reconsider their matchmaking strategies.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have decided to disable multiplayer matchmaking via passwords for the second Elden Ring playtest, scheduled for 7-10 p.m. PT on February 14th. Players were warned Friday night, right before the playtest commenced, not to set a multiplayer password at all during the session. No official explanation was given for this decision, but if you have one set, make sure to turn it off so you can actually join a game.

While the reason behind disabling the multiplayer password feature remains unclear, speculation abounds. One possibility is that FromSoftware aims to gather data on player performance during purely random matchmaking, without the influence of pre-arranged groups. A more plausible explanation, however, is that disabling passwords could lead to a smoother and more stable playtest experience. It's possible that both factors are at play, but regardless of the reason, don't expect to be teaming up with friends tonight.The playtest can still be enjoyed solo or in trios, although duos are not an option. During this session, you'll be matched with other players. However, if you keep the multiplayer password enabled, matchmaking will be impossible. So, double-check and make sure your password is turned off if you had it enabled earlier today





