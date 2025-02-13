Elden Ring: Nightreign - A 20-Minute Cycle of Bloodshed and Glory

Experience a fast-paced, condensed version of Elden Ring in Nightreign, a standalone spinoff. Face terrifying bosses, loot powerful weapons, and survive three days against the forces of night in this adrenaline-pumping challenge.

In FromSoftware's standalone Elden Ring spinoff, powerful weapons come thick and fast, terrifying bosses come even faster, and you can outrun a horse. There's no inventory, no persistent levelling, and no PvP. Even death doesn't keep you down. With sessions lasting 20 minutes, this is Elden Ring at breakneck speed. Your aim is to survive for three days against the forces of night.

These range from oversized bats and undead soldiers to towering dragons and tree sentinels — basically a line-up of Elden Ring's greatest hits. Each session in my five-hour hands on starts in the familiar surroundings of the Roundtable Hold. Here you'll pick one of eight expeditions, each culminating in a different boss fight against a terrifying Night Lord. Upon selecting the expedition, a cutscene triggers in which your party of three grabs onto the talons of a giant blue eagle. This flies you into Limveld, an open map roughly the size of Elden Ring's opening area, Limgrave. You can drop wherever you want, setting waypoints on the map to communicate with teammates in lieu of voice comms. Now it's time to loot weapons, collect useful items, and harvest as many runes as you can while a flickering wall of emerald fire slowly closes around you. Levelling up just once at a site of grace is enough to triple your health bar and boost your stats across the board. What Do You Do in Elden Ring Nightreign?The more prepared you are, the better you'll do when you eventually encounter the random end-of-day boss. During my first playthrough, that enemy is an angry centipede that looks a bit like Romina, Saint of the Bud mixed with the cockroach alien from Men in Black. Defeating it clears the clouds and makes the sun shine, kicking off day two. Again, it's into the preparation phase, only this time you're far more powerful. Where my sorcery originally produced three projectile glintblades above my head, now I've got nine. In the base game that would've taken about 20 hours. This puts me in good stead against the second boss, which for me and my party is Mohg, Lord of Blood. We put him down and it's time for day three, which isn't really a day at all. It's a fight. Interacting with a glowing white clump of ether teleports us to the foot of a cracked stone door. This leads to the Night Lord. It's stupidly tough, a fiery Cerberus who can split itself in three and attack with the metal whip between its teeth. Your reward for beating it, though, feels like a kick in the teeth. After a loading screen you're sent back to the roundtable hold alone, with your level reset, and all your weapons gone. This is a blessing in disguise. Not only does it give you a chance to experiment with a different build on your next expedition, but find a completely different arsenal of weapons to play with too. There's no carry weight, and three slots on each hand to fill with a sword, hammer, mace, spear, shield, or seal of your choice, provided you're the right level and class for it (more on that later). Character progression comes from relics. These are orbs that impart a number of bonuses, and are the only item that stays with you between expeditions. You can pick your loadout at an altar at the roundtable. One relic makes your attacks inflict scarlet rot; another boosts rune acquisition for you and your allies; another adds a few points to your strength. Each class has slots for four, so you can spec towards your ideal build. What Are The Elden Ring Nightreign Classes? Classes in Nightreign are called Nightfarers. There are four in my preview but eight in the final build. I play as a tanky Guardian with a halberd and great shield, whose two unique abilities are a whirlwind that launches foes into the sky, and an upwards vault followed by a swift downward smash. Also they have the head and wings of an eagle. The dagger-wielding Duchess, meanwhile, can turn invisible, and manipulate time to repeat the last attack, therefore doubling the damage. Her passive is faster dodging, while the Guardian's passive is higher poise to withstand strong attacks while blocking. My favourite Nightfarer is the Recluse, a mage with a unique magic system. Hitting enemies with different elemental attacks marks them, and you can collect these marks and unleash hybrid magic in a spectacular cocktail of fire, ice, and lightning. Their soul blood song also marks enemies, which teammates can hit to restore HP. The right combination of attacks can melt the sturdiest foes. With one team-up against a fearsome dragon we sync attacks so my ultimate lands and then repeats courtesy of the Duchess' time-reversal, who proceeds to turn us invisible when the beast responds. That's on top of dozens of weapon arts, including bloodhound step, seppuku, rancor slash, and Hoarah Loux's earthshaker, which are applied to corresponding weapons by default and triggered by holding LT while double-handing them. Then there are new passives, called dormant power





