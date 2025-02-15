Oakland Home Sells for $1.795 Million

A house in Oakland, California, recently sold for $1.795 million, highlighting trends in the local real estate market. The article compares this sale to other recent transactions in the area, providing context on pricing and home features.

A house located in the 17000 block of Broadway Terrace in Oakland has a new owner. The 1,440-square-foot property, built in 1938, was sold on November 27, 2024. The $1,795,000 purchase price translates to $1,247 per square foot. This single-story home boasts a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage. The lot itself spans a considerable area of 9,666 square feet.

This recent sale provides a glimpse into the Oakland real estate market.For comparison, a 1,895-square-foot home on the 6600 block of Woodland Place in Oakland sold in June 2022 for $1,800,000, an average price per square foot of $950. That home also had four bedrooms and two bathrooms. On Pine Needle Drive in Oakland, a 1,684-square-foot home was sold in July 2022 for $1,725,000, a price per square foot of $1,024. This property featured three bedrooms and two bathrooms. In June 2022, a 2,160-square-foot home on The Turn in Oakland sold for $1,665,000, an average price per square foot of $771. This home had three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, a software program that analyzes home sales data and creates articles based on a template designed by humans. Our real estate data is sourced from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. If you encounter any errors or have feedback, please contact [email protected].





REAL ESTATE OAKLAND HOME SALES PROPERTY VALUES CALIFORNIA

