Elden Ring: Nightreign Network Test Plagued by Server Issues

The highly anticipated Elden Ring: Nightreign network test is facing significant server problems, disrupting the multiplayer experience for early testers. FromSoftware is actively addressing the issues and working to improve the stability of the test.

Elden Ring: Nightreign's network test , launched this weekend, has encountered significant server issues. The first session, running from 3 AM PT to 6 AM PT, saw PlayStation servers taken down for maintenance to restore functionality. Despite these efforts, problems persisted, leading FromSoftware to issue an apology and announce that work is underway to improve the test's stability.

The network test, spanning three-hour sessions across the weekend, aims to stress-test the multiplayer servers before the game's release on May 30, 2025. While server issues during a network test are expected, the impact on a game with a roguelike model like Nightreign is amplified as lost sessions can be more frustrating for players. FromSoftware acknowledges this and is actively working to resolve the issues.An additional test session is being considered, offering hope for a smoother experience in the future. The remaining test times are available, though it's unclear if access is still open for those who haven't already participated.





