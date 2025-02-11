Ebola Outbreak Strikes Uganda

Uganda is facing a new Ebola outbreak, with nine confirmed cases and one fatality. Health authorities are working to contain the spread of the Sudan strain of Ebola, which is particularly challenging due to the lack of approved vaccines.

Uganda is grappling with a fresh outbreak of Ebola , the Sudan strain, with nine confirmed cases reported so far. The outbreak began on January 30th, 2025, and tragically claimed the life of a male nurse, the first victim, the day before the outbreak was officially declared. While seven patients are receiving medical care at major hospitals in Kampala, the capital city, and one in Mbale, eastern Uganda, authorities report that their condition is stable.

The Ugandan Health Ministry asserts that the situation remains under control, emphasizing heightened surveillance efforts.The deceased nurse initially sought treatment in Kampala before traveling to Mbale, where he was admitted to a public hospital. He also consulted a traditional healer, raising concerns about potential transmission pathways. His relatives are among those receiving treatment for Ebola, further highlighting the virus's potential to spread within families.Kampala, a highly mobile city with a population of 4 million, faces the challenge of identifying the source of the outbreak. Contact tracing is crucial to containing the spread of Ebola, a viral hemorrhagic fever. Currently, there are no approved vaccines for the Sudan strain circulating in Uganda. However, authorities have initiated a clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a trial vaccine as a preventative measure against the ongoing outbreak. The last Ebola outbreak in Uganda, which commenced in September 2022, resulted in at least 55 fatalities before being declared over four months later. Ebola is primarily transmitted through contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, and, in some cases, internal and external bleeding. Scientists believe the initial infection in an Ebola outbreak originates from contact with an infected animal or consumption of its raw meat. Ebola was first identified in 1976 during simultaneous outbreaks in South Sudan and Congo, near the Ebola River, giving the disease its name





