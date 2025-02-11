Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Nine Cases Confirmed, One Death

A new outbreak of Ebola has been confirmed in Uganda, with nine confirmed cases and one fatality reported. Health officials are working to contain the spread of the Sudan strain of the virus, which has been particularly deadly in the past.

A health worker prepares to administer a vial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola , during a trial, at Mulago Referral Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)The nine include the first victim, a male nurse who died the day before the outbreak was declared on Jan. 30. That man remains the only fatality.Eight patients are receiving medical care and are in stable condition,” a Health Ministry statement said.

Seven of them were admitted to the main public hospital in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, in addition to one being treated in the eastern district of Mbale, the ministry said, adding that “the situation is under control” amid heightened surveillance. The nurse who died had first sought treatment in Kampala and later traveled to Mbale, where he was admitted to a public hospital. Health authorities said that the man also sought the services of a traditional healer. His relatives are among those being treated for Ebola. Kampala has a highly mobile population of about 4 million, and officials are still investigating the source of the outbreak. Tracing contacts is key to stemming the spread of Ebola, which manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever. There are no approved vaccines for the Sudan strain of Ebola that is infecting people in Uganda. But authorities have launched a clinical study to further test the safety and efficacy of a trial vaccine as part of measures to stop the spread of the current outbreak. The last outbreak of Ebola in Uganda, which began in September 2022, killed at least 55 people by the time it was declared over four months later. Ebola is spread by contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding. Scientists suspect that the first person infected in an Ebola outbreak acquires the virus through contact with an infected animal or eating its raw meat. Ebola was discovered in 1976 in two simultaneous outbreaks in South Sudan and Congo, where it occurred in a village near the Ebola River, after which the disease is named. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Uganda Outbreak Sudan Strain Health Officials Contagion Virus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Uganda, Nurse Dies After Years of Outbreaks in East AfricaA 32-year-old male nurse in Uganda has died from the Sudan strain of Ebola, marking the latest outbreak of viral hemorrhagic fever in East Africa. Health authorities are racing to contain the spread of the virus and trace contacts. This outbreak comes after a series of Ebola outbreaks in the region, including a deadly outbreak in Tanzania earlier this month.

Read more »

Hospital nurse in Uganda dies in country's first Ebola outbreak in 2 yearsA Ugandan health official says a nurse died of Ebola, in the first recorded fatality since the country's last outbreak ended in 2023.

Read more »

Ebola Outbreak Declared in UgandaUganda has declared an Ebola outbreak after a nurse died from the Sudan strain of the virus. Health authorities are investigating the source of the outbreak and have identified at least 44 contacts of the victim. A candidate vaccine is being made available through clinical trial protocols to test its efficacy and safety.

Read more »

Uganda begins Ebola vaccine trial after new outbreak kills a nurse and infects 2 other peopleUgandan authorities have begun a clinical trial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola that has killed one person in the outbreak declared last week. The World Health Organization says this is the first trial to assess the efficacy of a vaccine against the Sudan strain.

Read more »

Uganda begins Ebola vaccine trial after new outbreak kills a nurse and infects 2 other peopleUgandan authorities have begun a clinical trial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola that has killed one person in the outbreak declared last week.

Read more »

Uganda starts clinical trial of vaccine for Sudan strain of Ebola amid new outbreakUganda has begun a clinical trial of a vaccine against the Sudan strain of Ebola following an outbreak that has killed one nurse in the east African country.

Read more »