Amazon Workers in North Carolina Reject Unionization Bid

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing in a closely-watched election. While organizers had campaigned for higher wages and better working conditions, the majority of employees chose to keep a direct relationship with the company.

Amazon workers at a site in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing. Organizers had been campaigning at the warehouse since 2022, hoping to secure higher wages and longer breaks. There have only been two union wins at Amazon , but labor groups have sought to gain a foothold at the company numerous times throughout its 31-year history.Of the 3,276 ballots cast, there were 2,447 votes opposing the union and 829 in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

There were 77 challenged ballots, a gap that's too narrow to change the outcome of the election. The results still need to be certified by the NLRB. The election at the facility, named RDU1 and located in the suburb of Garner, came after organizers with the upstart Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE) campaigned at the warehouse for the past three years. The facility employs roughly 4,700 workers.'Amazon's relentless and illegal efforts to intimidate us prove that this company is afraid of workers coming together to claim our power,' the group said. 'Amazon may think it is above the law, but we will not accept a system that allows billionaires and corporations to play by a different set of rules.' The 10 best large U.S. metro areas for families: ‘Think about the things that matter most to you,' expert says 'We're glad that our team in Garner was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep a direct relationship with Amazon,' Hards said in a statement. 'We look forward to continuing to make this a great place to work together, and to supporting our teammates as they build their futures with us.' Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, has long sought to keep unions out of its ranks. The strategy succeeded in the U.S., when workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the Amazon Labor Union. Last month, workers at a Whole Foods store in Philadelphia voted to join the UFCW.Amazon has previously said its employees can choose whether or not to join a union, and that it speaks 'openly, candidly and respectfully about these topics' so that they can 'make an informed decision.' CAUSE was founded in 2022 by RDU1 employees Mary Hill and Rev. Ryan Brown to voice concerns about the company's response to the Covid pandemic, which they viewed as inadequate. The group sought to organize RDU1 to boost wages and secure longer breaks. In its statement on Saturday, CAUSE said it intended to continue organizing at RDU1 'because over half of Amazon employees are still struggling with food and housing insecurity.' Labor groups have looked beyond NLRB elections in an attempt to gain a union foothold at Amazon. They've assisted employees with filing unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against Amazon, accusing the company of violating labor laws. The Teamsters union has said it represents 9,000 Amazon workers around the country, although the company has refused to recognize the union and bargain with leadership.. But that hasn't translated into higher membership rates. Union membership in the private sector declined slightly to 5.9% in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. North Carolina had the lowest union membership rate in the country last year, with only 2.4% of workers in the state represented, according to the BLS.





