Amazon Workers in Garner, North Carolina, Reject Unionization

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, voted against forming a union in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The 'no' votes decisively outnumbered the 'yes' votes, marking another setback for labor organizers seeking to gain a foothold within the company.

Amazon workers at a facility in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The 'yes' votes fell far short of the majority needed to form a union, with 2,447 ballots cast against and 829 in favor. While 77 ballots were challenged, the margin of defeat was too large for it to change the outcome. The election results still need to be officially certified by the NLRB.

The vote at the RDU1 warehouse, which employs roughly 4,700 workers, concluded a three-year campaign by organizers with the Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE). CAUSE, a group founded by RDU1 employees in 2022, sought higher wages and longer breaks for workers, citing concerns about food and housing insecurity among many Amazon employees. The group criticized Amazon's tactics during the unionization drive, alleging intimidation and illegal efforts to undermine their efforts.Amazon, meanwhile, celebrated the outcome, stating that they are pleased their team in Garner was able to have their voices heard and that they chose to maintain a direct relationship with the company. Amazon maintains that it respects its employees' right to choose whether or not to join a union and that it engages in open and honest communication about these matters. This victory for Amazon marks a continued trend of unsuccessful unionization attempts at the company, despite growing concerns about working conditions and pay within the company's vast workforce. Throughout its 31-year history, Amazon has consistently sought to prevent unions from gaining a foothold within its operations. While the Amazon Labor Union achieved a historic victory at a Staten Island warehouse, this outcome in Garner further reinforces the company's strong anti-union stance. Amazon also successfully fought off unionization efforts at a Whole Foods store in Philadelphia last month. The company has employed various strategies, including direct communication with employees, emphasizing the benefits of a direct employer-employee relationship, and highlighting the potential drawbacks of union representation





