Amazon Workers in North Carolina Vote Against Unionizing

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, rejected a unionization effort after years of campaigning by organizers. This vote marks another setback for labor groups seeking to establish a union presence within the company.

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner , North Carolina , voted against unionizing, rejecting an effort that had been underway since 2022. Organizers with Carolina Amazon ians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE) had campaigned for higher wages and longer breaks, but the majority of workers chose to remain unorganized. The vote, held at the RDU1 facility, which employs around 4,700 workers, still needs certification by the National Labor Relations Board.

This marks another setback for labor groups seeking to establish a union presence within Amazon. While there have been two successful union wins at Amazon in the U.S., the company has consistently fought against unionization efforts throughout its history. In a statement, CAUSE expressed their continued commitment to worker organizing, citing the financial struggles faced by over half of Amazon employees. \ Amazon celebrated the workers' decision, stating that they were pleased their team in Garner could have their voices heard and chose to maintain a direct relationship with the company. Amazon spokesperson, Hards, emphasized their commitment to creating a positive work environment and supporting their employees in building their futures. Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, has historically opposed unionization and successfully prevented it in most of its U.S. facilities. While workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the Amazon Labor Union and a Whole Foods store in Philadelphia also voted to unionize, the company has continued its efforts to discourage unionization at other locations. \ Amazon's tactics have included launching anti-union campaigns, engaging in individual conversations with employees, and emphasizing the benefits of remaining unorganized. The company has also argued that it already provides competitive wages and benefits, making a union unnecessary. CAUSE, however, contends that Amazon's efforts to suppress unionization demonstrate their fear of workers uniting to demand better conditions. They argue that Amazon's practices create an unequal system that benefits corporations while exploiting workers. Labor groups have explored alternative strategies to gain a foothold at Amazon, such as assisting employees with filing unfair labor practice charges against the company for alleged violations of labor laws. The Teamsters union claims to represent 9,000 Amazon workers nationwide, but the company has denied recognition and refused to bargain with them. Despite these challenges, the push for unionization at Amazon continues, driven by workers' desire for greater control over their working conditions and a fair share of the company's profits.





