Amazon Workers in North Carolina Vote Against Union

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionization. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) verified the results, which showed a significant majority of workers opposed joining the union. The campaign was led by the Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), which aimed to secure higher wages and longer breaks for employees. Despite the loss, CAUSE plans to continue organizing efforts at the facility.

Amazon workers at a facility in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing. Organizers had been campaigning at the warehouse since 2022, aiming to secure higher wages and longer breaks for employees. This election marks the latest attempt by labor groups to organize Amazon , a company with a history of resisting unionization efforts. Out of 3,276 ballots cast, 2,447 votes opposed the union, while 829 voted in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

There were 77 challenged ballots, which wouldn't be enough to change the election's outcome. The results still await certification from the NLRB. The Garner facility, known as RDU1, employs approximately 4,700 workers. The organizing campaign was led by Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), a group founded in 2022 by RDU1 employees. CAUSE contends that Amazon's actions during the campaign were illegal and aimed at discouraging workers from unionizing. In a statement, CAUSE declared, 'Amazon's relentless and illegal efforts to intimidate us prove that this company is afraid of workers coming together to claim our power.' They further stated, 'Amazon may think it is above the law, but we will not accept a system that allows billionaires and corporations to play by a different set of rules.' Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, has consistently opposed unionization efforts. While workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island voted to join the Amazon Labor Union, marking a victory for unionization at the company, Amazon has successfully resisted unionization attempts at most of its facilities. Amazon maintains that its employees have the right to choose whether or not to join a union and that it engages in open and respectful dialogue about these issues. Amazon's statement regarding the Garner election read, 'We're glad that our team in Garner was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep a direct relationship with Amazon.' They added, 'We look forward to continuing to make this a great place to work together, and to supporting our teammates as they build their futures with us.' Labor groups, despite facing challenges in gaining a foothold at Amazon, continue to pursue various strategies. They assist employees in filing unfair labor practice charges against Amazon, alleging violations of labor laws. The Teamsters union claims to represent 9,000 Amazon workers nationwide, though Amazon denies recognizing the union or engaging in collective bargaining. However, union membership in the private sector remains relatively low, with only 5.9% of workers belonging to unions in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. North Carolina, where the Garner facility is located, had the lowest union membership rate in the country, at 2.4%.





