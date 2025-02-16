Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Survival Depends on U.S. Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stresses the critical need for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine, both during the current war and in the future. He warns of the possibility of renewed Russian aggression without American support and criticizes European leaders for failing to stand firm against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the critical role of U.S. military support in Ukraine's survival, both during the ongoing war against Russia and in the future. In an interview with NBC News' 'Meet the Press' at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy stated that without American aid, Ukraine's chances of prevailing would be extremely low. He expressed his reluctance to contemplate a scenario where Ukraine would have to confront Russia without U.S. backing.

Zelenskyy voiced concerns about the possibility of a renewed Russian aggression if the U.S. ceases its military assistance. He asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a ceasefire agreement primarily to alleviate international sanctions against Russia, allowing its military to regroup and rearm. Zelenskyy further criticized European leaders for failing to uphold values shared with the United States, particularly in their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The incoming Trump administration's stance on Ukraine has generated alarm in Europe, where there is a prevailing belief that allowing Russia to achieve victory in Ukraine would be detrimental to Western interests. European leaders are concerned that Trump's focus on negotiating a peace deal with Putin, potentially at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty, could embolden Russia and jeopardize regional stability. The situation has heightened tensions between Europe and the United States, particularly as Ukraine grapples with a protracted and devastating war





