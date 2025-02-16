Zelenskyy: US Support is Critical for Ukraine's Survival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stresses the crucial role of American military aid in securing Ukraine's future both during the ongoing war and in the post-conflict era.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the critical importance of continued American military support for Ukraine's survival both during the ongoing war against Russia and in its aftermath. In an interview with NBC News' 'Meet the Press' at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy emphasized that without U.S. assistance, Ukraine's chances of success would be extremely low.

He expressed his reluctance to contemplate a scenario where Ukraine would have to fight Russia without American backing.Zelenskyy also voiced his concern that a lack of sustained U.S. military aid would leave Ukraine vulnerable to a future Russian attack. He alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a ceasefire agreement not to end the war but to temporarily halt the fighting, allowing Russia to regroup, lift international sanctions, and prepare for renewed hostilities. Zelenskyy criticized the potential for such a deal, arguing that it would only serve to benefit Russia in the long run.Adding to the geopolitical complexities, Zelenskyy also addressed the strained relationship between the U.S. and Europe, particularly concerning recent comments made by former President Donald Trump and his representatives. Trump's administration has expressed a willingness to engage with Putin directly on peace negotiations, raising concerns among European leaders who believe that such a move could undermine Ukraine's position and embolden Russia. The differing perspectives on the conflict have created a rift between the U.S. and its European allies, adding another layer of uncertainty to the already volatile situation.





