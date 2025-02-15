Zelenskyy Calls for European Army, Warns of 'Dangerous' US-Russia Talks Without Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges a European army to bolster defenses, expresses concern over Russia's intentions, highlights the need for Western security guarantees, and warns against US-Russia talks excluding Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a powerful call for a European army to bolster the continent's defenses during the Munich Security Conference . He expressed concerns that Russia was not genuinely committed to dialogue for credible peace talks and warned of a potential Russian troop deployment to Belarus under the guise of training exercises this summer. Zelenskyy labeled Belarus as a 'new Russian province,' posing a direct threat to neighboring NATO countries.

Zelenskyy stressed the need for Europe to achieve self-sufficiency and unity in its security, acknowledging the possibility of wavering U.S. support for the region. He emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot realistically come from Russia, but must be provided by Western allies, particularly the U.S. Zelenskyy reiterated his position on NATO membership for Ukraine, stating that he would not remove it from the table, despite acknowledging the current influence of Putin's whims on NATO decisions. He proposed a new security line encompassing Ukraine's eastern border, Belarus's eastern border, the eastern borders of the Baltic states, and Finland's eastern border, which he viewed as crucial for the security of all European nations. Zelenskyy also warned against a meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents without Ukraine's involvement, characterizing it as 'very dangerous.' His remarks come amidst renewed discussions about a possible peace deal following phone calls between President Trump and both Putin and Zelenskyy. While Trump initially suggested a bilateral U.S.-Russia agreement, he later clarified that Zelenskyy would be involved, along with other parties. However, U.S. officials have tempered expectations regarding Ukraine's demands for NATO membership and the restoration of its pre-2014 borders.





