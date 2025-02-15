Zelenskyy Calls for European Army, Warns Against Russia's Intentions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges the creation of a European army and warns of Russia's lack of commitment to peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a powerful call on Saturday for the establishment of a European army, emphasizing the urgent need to bolster the continent's defenses. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zelenskyy expressed grave concerns that Russia was not genuinely prepared for dialogue aimed at achieving a credible peace agreement.

He asserted that Ukraine had received intelligence indicating Russia's intention to deploy troops to its ally Belarus this summer under the guise of training exercises. Zelenskyy warned that this move posed a direct threat to neighboring NATO countries. Zelenskyy's address came on the heels of a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss the promising prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. However, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine insisted on receiving robust security guarantees before engaging in any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He firmly stated that such guarantees could not be realistically provided by Moscow, but rather must originate from Western allies, particularly the United States. 'We cannot agree to a ceasefire without real security guarantees,' Zelenskyy declared. 'Putin cannot offer real security guarantees — not just because he is a liar, but because Russia, in its current state, needs war to hold power together.'Zelenskyy's warning extended to the potential for a meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin without Ukraine's involvement. He characterized such a scenario as 'very dangerous,' underscoring the need for Ukraine's participation in any peace negotiations. Zelenskyy reiterated his stance on NATO membership for Ukraine, stating that he would not remove it from the table. He acknowledged that President Trump currently held considerable sway within NATO, given his ability to block decisions. However, he proposed the establishment of a new, robust NATO-like defense force along Ukraine's eastern border, extending to Belarus, Finland, and the Baltic states. Zelenskyy argued that this line would serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian aggression and uphold international law. He emphasized the significance of Ukraine's eastern border as a security line for all of Europe.Meanwhile, prospects for a peace deal gained renewed momentum following President Trump's separate phone calls with both Putin and Zelenskyy. While initially suggesting a bilateral agreement between Washington and Moscow, Trump later clarified that Zelenskyy would be involved, alongside 'a lot of other people.' Zelenskyy's calls for a strong European defense force and his insistence on security guarantees, coupled with the ongoing debate surrounding a potential peace deal, highlight the complex and delicate geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.





