Unlocking Style in Avowed: How to Transmog and Hide Armor

This guide explains how to utilize the transmog system and hide armor in Avowed, allowing players to customize their character's appearance while wielding the most powerful gear.

In older role-playing games ( RPG s), players often had to choose between the aesthetically pleasing armor they loved and the newer, more powerful armor that offered superior stats. Avowed , a new RPG , recognizes the importance of both combat prowess and personal style. While it's widely known that wielding the most powerful gear is crucial for success, Avowed ensures players don't have to compromise their fashion sense.

Especially for those playing in the third-person perspective, making sure your character looks cool while exploring and executing flashy skills is essential. Recognizing this, Avowed incorporates the popular transmog system, allowing players to equip the most powerful armor while maintaining the appearance of their beloved favorite. Alternatively, players can completely conceal their armor for a unique and customized look. Here's how to achieve both of these stylish options: Gear in Avowed consists solely of your main armor and gloves, but you can customize their appearance to your liking. Hiding your armor can be done regardless of your gear, while transmog requires owning at least two sets of gear. Begin by pausing the game and navigating to your Inventory. Within the armor section, equip the armor you desire for its stats and highlight the armor you wish to visually represent. Press RT on a controller or left-click on PC to apply the appearance of the highlighted armor to your character.To hide your armor, simply press RT or left-click while highlighting the currently equipped armor. You can transmog your main armor, boots, and gloves individually for added variety. However, remember that you must own the armor you wish to transmog, so avoid selling or dismantling any gear you find aesthetically pleasing.





