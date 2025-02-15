Is Avowed Headed to PlayStation?

Xbox's stance on exclusivity has evolved, leaving fans wondering about the future of Avowed and other major IPs. With Starfield already released exclusively on Xbox, will Avowed follow suit?

Xbox has repeatedly stated that there are no off-limit games when it comes to potential releases on competitor consoles, such as PlayStation or Nintendo. With the launch of what might be Xbox 's biggest exclusive title of the year, we can't help but wonder if this sentiment extends to future releases. While most major Xbox titles are already available on PC, there are different approaches Microsoft takes when it comes to releasing its exclusives on PlayStation.

For some games like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Call of Duty, the strategy revolves around offering Day One access on Game Pass, while other recent acquisitions, like Indiana Jones and older releases such as Grounded and Sea of Thieves, are making their way to PlayStation 5 and Switch. Despite this trend, certain games remain exclusive to Xbox, including high-profile titles like Halo Infinite and Starfield. Although Xbox has assured us that no game is off the table, these flagship titles might never grace PlayStation. Avowed seems to fall into a category similar to what Microsoft argued during its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, when it aimed to convince courts that Call of Duty wouldn't become exclusive. They presented a chart categorizing existing major franchises like COD, which wouldn't become exclusive, and new first-party IPs like Starfield, which would likely remain exclusive. Even though Microsoft has softened its stance on exclusivity, neither Starfield nor Avowed have been announced for PlayStation. Starfield, released in September 2023, has already surpassed the potential timeframe for a cross-platform release, with no official announcements. The current decision-making process within Microsoft regarding exclusivity remains unclear. It's possible they have internal guidelines for new IPs, considering factors like their origins, existing cross-media presence, and multiplayer requirements. While this logic might suggest that Elder Scrolls 6 could be released on PS5, Avowed (even based on Pillars of Eternity) and Starfield fall into a different category. While Avowed might eventually make its way to PlayStation, Starfield's trajectory suggests a highly unlikely scenario in the near future





Xbox Playstation Avowed Starfield Exclusivity Microsoft Game Pass Pillars Of Eternity Bethesda

