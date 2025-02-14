Unearthing the Totems of Rightful Rulership in Avowed: A Comprehensive Guide

This comprehensive guide details the location of all six Totems of Rightful Rulership and their base in Avowed, allowing you to unlock powerful passive bonuses.

Exploring every nook and cranny of the Living Lands in Avowed is an endeavor well worth your time. Quests abound, mysteries beckon, and valuable loot lies hidden around every corner. Among the most rewarding treasures to uncover are the Totems of Rightful Rulership. These six totems, when attached to a special base (also requiring a bit of searching), bestow upon the wielder fantastic passive boosts. However, finding these totems scattered across Dawnshore is no simple feat.

They remain uncharted on your map, and while a scroll from Sanza can offer vague hints about their locations, it hardly provides a clear path. Fear not, intrepid adventurer, for we shall illuminate the path to all six Totems of Rightful Rulership, along with the location of their base, empowering you to complete this quest. \The base for these totems, known as the Scales of the Oathbinder, resides within the Shrine to Woedica, situated in The Rise region of Dawnshore's northeastern corner. Perched upon an altar amidst soldiers diligently restoring the shrine, the base can be taken without significant resistance. Should you engage the soldiers in conversation, they will graciously grant you permission to retrieve it. \The Broken Crown Jewel, surprisingly, can be found with the ease of a simple purchase from Sanza's emporium. Venture into the back room and you'll discover this piece resting upon his desk, accompanied by a note. The Golden Plaque of Oaths awaits in Usher's Hand, a small rocky area east of Paradis. Seek the northwest corner, where rocks give way to a cave with a pool of water. Dive beneath the rocks and navigate the submerged ruin to claim your prize. The Golden Plaque of Promises lies within the lighthouse located in Dawnshore's southwest corner. Ascend the lighthouse using the scaffolding, and you'll find a breach in the wall leading to a small chamber where the totem rests. \The Golden Scale of Order can be found at the northernmost point of Dawnshore, on the eastern side of the river, within a ruin complex known as Pargrun Cache. Scaling the cliffs leading to the ruins is necessary to reach this coveted prize. Once there, look for a bird's nest containing the totem. The Golden Scale of Justice, guarded by shadows, is located in Paradis. Find the house with barred doors, circumvent the apothecary, and climb the ledge to reach a spider-infested zone. Burn away the webs, ascend the scaffolding, and navigate the buildings until you can leap onto the balcony above the barred door. Descend a ladder into the room where the totem awaits. Finally, the Golden Flames totem resides on Castol's Folly, a small island in Dawnshore's southeast corner. Ascend to the island's highest level and locate the ruins of a cylindrical building with an orange roof. Follow the cliff path leading from this structure to discover the totem at its end. \Once you successfully collect all six totems and activate the completed totem, you'll not only unlock a bit of lore but also gain access to six potent passive effects: Swift Orders (reduces companion ability cooldown by 15%), The Power of Command (increases damage for five seconds after activating a companion ability), Sympathy for the Damned (critical hits deal fire accumulation), The Queen's Burden (+2 Intellect, +2 Resolve), Noblesse Oblige (reviving a companion grants rapid health and essence regeneration), and Flames of Resurrection (Second Wind casts Ring of Fire).





